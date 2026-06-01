Soulslike Memoria Wake Launches in Early 2027 for Xbox Series and PC - News

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Developer Team Crescendo announced the Soulslike action adventure game, Memoria Wake, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in early 2027.

View the Xbox reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nilo wakes in a fragmented land of shadows and light, armed with nothing but a weaponized umbrella. To find his way back, he must traverse an out-of-this-world landscape, piecing together a broken past while fending off the hostile creatures that inhabit it.

Master Tight, Tactical Combat

Master tight, souls-like combat where each encounter requires patience and intelligence.

Dodge to avoid enemy attacks and parry attacks at the right moment to open up enemies to crushing blows, turning their strength against them with finesse!

Overcome Legendary Foes

Overcome more than 20 bosses! Decide your own fate by battling against towering foes and conquer unique challenges that will push Nilo to his limits.

Evolve Your Kit

Unlock four powerful secondary weapons and a diverse set of lethal abilities to customize your playstyle.

Scour the world for game-changing artifacts that unlock new combat mechanics and puzzle-solving abilities, allowing you to access hidden depths of the dream.

Every heal is a choice. Unleash special attacks and abilities wisely, as they share the same pool of energy as Nilo’s healing items!

Explore a Fragmented Dream

Discover the meaning behind the strange, shadowy figures of this world, and find a long-lost friend that holds a special connection with Nilo in his waking hours…

Traverse a hand-crafted world where beauty and horror intertwine. Uncover long buried truths, face twisted memories, and piece together the fragments of a broken past.

Are you ready to uncover long-buried truths, face twisted memories, and decide your own fate?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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