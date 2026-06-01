LIFTED Launches July 22 for PC, Later for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Developer Adventure Works announced the puzzle platforming adventure game, LIFTED, will launch first for PC via Steam on July 22, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 at a later date.

"I grew up loving movies and games that made the world feel bigger than my living room," said Adventure Works founder Jeffrey Ashbrook. "LIFTED is the closest I’ve gotten to making one. I wanted it to be a game kids could love on their own, and that parents could hand to them feeling like they were passing along a little of what they grew up on."

View the PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After spending years perfecting his craft of interactive storytelling while developing beloved Disney Parks rides, including the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Ashbrook wanted to expand beyond live experiences. He founded Adventure Works to share his original stories while applying the immersive techniques and compelling narrative design skills he honed while designing world-class park attractions.

One minute, Ari Buktu is begging Professor Lionel Raventhorpe for extra credit. The next, the unlikely pair are on an epic adventure across time and space in pursuit of a legendary tiara, the perfect gift for Miss Barton, Professor Raventhorpe’s great love down the hall.

Strap in for a journey inspired by ’80s blockbusters, with all of the escapades and none of the violence. Platform through awe-inspiring locations from 1818 Egypt to ancient Mayan civilizations. Solve head-scratching puzzles, pull off laugh-inducing hijinks, and evade some of history’s most legendary troublemakers to reach the treasure.

Engross in pure movie magic and childhood wonder throughout an endearing story full of heart, imagination, and silly humor written by Austin Film Festival winner Nick Gambino.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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