LIZARDS MUST DIE 2 Launches for PS5 and Xbox Series in 2026 - News

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Developer Smola Gam Studio announced the cooperative slasher game, LIZARDS MUST DIE 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

The game first released for PC via Steam in March 2025.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

LIZARDS MUST DIE 2 is a cooperative slasher game from the LEGENDARY theBratans team, aka SMOLA GAMES, developer of the LIZARDS MUST DIE franchise.

The deservedly un-award-winning franchise returns with a brand new, REVOLUTIONARY chapter.

The vile lizards, driven by their SECRET PATRONS, received NEW LIZARD TECHNOLOGIES and again insidiously attacked the lands of the RUS. HYPERBOREA is on fire, Baikal is polluted by FACTORIES for the production of lizard machines and only GLORIOUS HEROES can destroy all the damned invaders and drive them away.

Key Features:

A variety of BREATHTAKING locations: villages imbued with the RUSSIAN SPIRIT, the corrupted lands of the LIZARDS, as well as ANCIENT Russian settlements

ANCIENT Russian settlements It will be possible to HUG A WHITE BIRCH TREE

LARGE-SCALE BATTLES with crowds of lizards alone or in a team with SLAVIC BROTHERS in cooperative mode

THE OPPORTUNITY to TRY on the role of one of the great Heroes, each of whom has POWERFUL and AWESOME ABILITIES and his own style of play

BAM-BAM-BAM, Shoot a cannon and use unique abilities. This time EVERYTHING is SERIOUS, and all means are good to defeat the enemies. Whether it’s headkick or a shot from a cannon

Dialogues full of sparkling HUMOR, deep HUMOR, as well as an elaborate story about the great war of the Rus AND the LIZARDS

Feel the atmosphere of MASCULINITY, testosterone in the blood increases by 80 percent during the game. In the game, you can play as a PUMPED-UP RUSSIAN or a FIT MAN, as a FAT (but powerful) MAN or an OLD (but still strong) MAN

The bear WILL TEACH YOU HOW TO FART

Even more PATHOS and OVERCOMING, this time the lizards have become SMARTER and will try to crush you not only with NUMBERS, but also with INTELLIGENCE

NOT wait, BUT PREPARE for the release of a new part of the game. GOIDA, BROTHERS!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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