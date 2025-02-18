Nintendo Says Switch Game Vouchers Cannot be Used for Switch 2 Exclusives - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers will not be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.

"Please note that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games," reads a message from Nintendo on the Switch Game Vouchers page (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers lets Nintendo Switch Online subscribers buy a voucher for $99.98, which can be used to purchase two Nintendo Switch first-party titles that would come at a higher price when purchased separately.

The vouchers will remain available for Switch 1 games. Here is the list of eligible games.

Nintendo has also announced it is ending the My Nintendo Gold Points Switch eShop rewards program on March 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles