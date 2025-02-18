Nintendo is Discontinuing the My Nintendo Gold Points Rewards Program - News

Nintendo announced it is ending the My Nintendo Gold Points Switch eShop rewards program on March 24.

"Thank you for participating in the My Nintendo Rewards program," reads the update from Nintendo. "Beginning at 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025, users will no longer be able to earn My Nintendo Gold Points."

Gold Points will no longer be earned for digital purchases starting March 24 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET, while for physical releases this will be for games released after March 24. Physical games released on or before March 24 may still be eligible to earn Gold Points within one year of the original release date of the game.

All earned Gold Points are still valid and redeemable for 12 months after they are issued. There will be no changes on how users redeem Gold Points already earned.

Here are the changes with My Nintendo Gold Points being discontinued:





Before the program changes

After the program changes

Point expiration

Valid for 12 months after you collect them

No change.

Purchasing digital content

Eligible digital purchases made on Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo Switch, or on Nintendo.com (where available), will automatically earn Gold Points based on 5% of the total paid amount (excluding tax and any points or discounts used).

Digital purchases will no longer earn Gold Points.

Preorder of digital content

Pre-ordering eligible digital content on Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo Switch, or on Nintendo.com (where available) will automatically earn Gold Points at the time of transaction based on 5% of the total paid amount (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Excludes preorders using Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.



For preorders made before the program change, Transactions occurring on or before 9:29 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025 will automatically earn Gold Points. Excludes preorders using Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

Transactions occurring on or after 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025 will earn Gold Points by the end of day following the transaction. Excludes preorders using Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers.

Preorders made after 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025 will no longer earn Gold Points.

Physical games

Eligible physical purchases will earn Gold Points based on 1% of the Nintendo eShop price (excludes tax) if the product is registered within the product registration period via the HOME menu on Nintendo Switch.



Eligible physical games released on or before 3/24/2025 will earn Gold Points at the time of registration.

Physical games released after 3/24/2025 will not earn Gold Points.

Nintendo eShop cards

Eligible digital purchases using the balance from Nintendo eShop cards will earn Gold Points based on 5% of the total paid amount (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Excludes passes or consumables.

Purchases using balances from Nintendo eShop cards will no longer earn Gold Points. Please be aware that some retailers may continue to sell Nintendo eShop cards that disclose earning Gold Points. You may still purchase and redeem these cards for their full value, but you will not earn Gold Points when using the cards for purchases.

Download codes for digital content

Eligible download codes will automatically earn 5% of the Nintendo eShop price of the content (excluding tax or discounts) at the time the codes are redeemed for digital content on Nintendo eShop.

Download codes redeemed after 9:30 p.m. PDT on 3/24/2025 will no longer earn Gold Points.

Physical Store (Nintendo New York)

Eligible purchases will earn Gold Points based on 1% of the total paid amount (excluding tax and points or any discounts used).

Purchases will no longer earn Gold Points.

