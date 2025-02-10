Okami Director Hideki Kamiya Doesn't Want People to Play the Wii Version - News

posted 54 minutes ago

Okami director Hideki Kamiya doesn't want gamers to play the Nintendo Wii version of Okami.

"The Wii version is not the original," said Kamiya when asked by fans if he recommends the Wii version. "I made the PS2 version. If you want to play it now, the HD version is the best... Personally, I don't want you to play the Wii version."

The original version of the game was developed by Clover Studio and released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. The Wii version was ported by Ready at Dawn in 2008.

An HD version of the game would later release for the PlayStation 3 in 2012, followed by the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

A sequel to Okami was announced at The Game Awards 2024 in December 2024. The game is in development by a new studio founded by Kamiya called Clovers. Kamiya will also direct the sequel.

