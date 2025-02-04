By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 498 Views

Capcom has announced a remastered version of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002.

View the announcement trailer below:

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Pinch me I'm dreaming.

  • +1
KLXVER (3 hours ago)

YES!!! Really enjoyed the first one and wanted this so bad. I hear its better than the first one.

  • 0
method114 (4 hours ago)

They should have done remakes for these games instead.

  • 0
SecondWar method114 (3 hours ago)

I suspect it probably will despite the marketing tag. If its is a true remaster Ill be amazed. Games that old tend to suffer lots of quality if life issues even after remastering.

  • +1
mjk45 SecondWar (3 hours ago)

I expect the remastering to be pretty much the same as was done with the PS4 1080P/60 remaster of Onimusha :Warlords

  • 0
Leynos (4 hours ago)

WOOHOOO!

  • 0