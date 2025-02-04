Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 498 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has announced a remastered version of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles