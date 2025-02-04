Nintendo President Says Switch Sales are Solid Given Its Age Despite Missing Target - News

Nintendo earlier today released its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, and revealed there were 4.82 million Switch units shipped to bring its lifetime figure to 150.86 million units shipped.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings briefing did state sales for the Nintendo Switch are "solid" given its age, however, they did not achieve their goal.

"While we think sales of hardware and software are solid for the eighth year, we did not achieve our plan," said Furukawa (via VideoGamesChronicle).

The company did lower its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 once again. This time by 1.5 million units to 11.00 million units.

If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 1.46 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 152.32 million units.

The successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, is set to release later this year.

