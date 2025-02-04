Switch Ships 150.86 Million Units as of December 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 613 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2024. Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 150.86 million units, while 1,359.80 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.
For the quarter ending December 31, 2024, Nintendo shipped 4.82 million Switch units and 53.70 million Switch games.
Breaking down the 150.86 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch, it has shipped 57.83 million units in the Americas, 39.00 million in Europe, 36.82 million in Japan, and 17.22 million in the rest of the world.
The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 96.18 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 29.41 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 25.27 million units.
Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 has been lowered by 1.5 million units to 11.00 million units. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast that would mean another 1.46 million Switch units shipped for the rest of the fiscal year for a lifetime shipment total of 152.32 million units.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 67.35 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 47.44 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 35.88 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 32.62 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 29.04 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 26.60 million
- Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 26.38 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 21.55 million
- Super Mario Party – 21.10 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.06 million
Other Nintendo Switch first-party sales:
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 15.74 million
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 15.51 million
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – 6.17 million (New)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 3.91 million
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024) – 2.06 million
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 1.84 million (New)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 1.80 million
Amazing numbers! Just as expected: Switch cleared 150 million and its even close to 151!😎
I was eager to see more info on Super Mario Bros. Wonder numbers. Didn't we have more info about it?
I missed it in my first go through of Nintendo's reports. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is at 15.51M.
Oh, I see it now. Thanks! I really want it to pass NSMBU numbers. I also hope Super Mario Odyssey reaches 30 million units sold in the future
Super Mario Odeyssey will be at 30 million LTD minimum when all is said and done.
will pokemon scarlet/violet beat pokemon sword/shield, it may be possible until gen 10 takes all sales of mainline pokemon games. Were pokemon of gen 4 and 5 still selling while gen 6 and 7 were there (aka diamond (dpp), white (b and w), x (y) and sun (moon) ) ? Because that case will happen since switch games are compatible with 2. Although, gen 4 and 5 (and even more, 1 and 2) didn't have digital sales to rely on.
But i expect physical switch games to quickly stop being produced when 2 arrives (exception might be mk8 of course), since the ps4 physical games have been overthrown by ps5 games although ps5 can play both.
So we know that the switch won't pass the ds before march.
I think that what will really end the switch's sales will be 2's lite version. Wouldn't harm sales to have both switch 1 and 2 for christmas 2025.
I think Scarlet and Violet will surpass Sword and Shield.
I don’t think Gen 4 & 5 were selling during Gen 6 & 7. I think that Gen 5 was selling during Gen 6.
The Pokémon Company generally releases a game every year (or a DLC), 2024 was a gap year.
If I'm not mistaken, the Switch sold 1.96M or something like that from January to March last year, so 1.46 million wouldn't be as much of a drop