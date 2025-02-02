Borderlands 4 to 'Feature Billions of Weapons and Accessories' - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Borderlands 4 Senior Project Director Anthony Nicholson in an interview with GamesRadar discussed the upcoming first-person looter shooter.

Nicholson stated the game will "retain the fun and sometimes over-the-top writing players expect from us that makes us so unique."

It will also "feature billions of weapons and accessories," as well as "the deepest and diverse skill trees of any Borderlands title yet." Nicholson says it is "a significant next step in the evolution of the genre" and will give players more freedom to loot and shoot than they've ever had before."

Borderlands 4 takes place in a new setting, the planet of Kairos, which is described as "a world where the outlook is bleak, the stakes are real, and the characters treat them as such."

Gearbox is approaching the game in a more serious way, however, it still won't be "without the zaniness, oddity, and mayhem that makes a Borderlands game a Borderlands game."

Borderlands 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles