Rumor: PlayStation State of Play Set for Week Starting February 10 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sony will reportedly host the next PlayStation State of Play for the week starting February 10, according to insider NatetheHate (via VideoGamesChronicle).

The insider was asked when the next State of Play would be and he said soon and later teased "What does your heart tell you?" in reference to the week of Valentine's Day.

Sony last year held a PlayStation State of Play on January 31, followed by one dedicated to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 6. In 2023, a State of Play happened on February 23.

As of right now Sony will be publishing Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei in 2025, and both games would likely be at a State of Play.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

