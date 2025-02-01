Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reached 24,209 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have released the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the game reached a peak of 24,209 concurrent players on its launch day, according to SteamDB.

This is only enough to make it the 10th highest PlayStation published game on Steam. Though, it is possible the game will get higher numbers over the weekend.

The game currently has a "Mixed" rating on Steam with about 3,000 total reviews.

Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for first-party PlayStation games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players God of War - 73,529 players Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players Days Gone - 27,450 players Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 24,209 players

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

