Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reached 24,209 Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 634 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have released the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the game reached a peak of 24,209 concurrent players on its launch day, according to SteamDB.
This is only enough to make it the 10th highest PlayStation published game on Steam. Though, it is possible the game will get higher numbers over the weekend.
The game currently has a "Mixed" rating on Steam with about 3,000 total reviews.
Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for first-party PlayStation games on Steam:
- Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players
- God of War - 73,529 players
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players
- The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players
- God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players
- Days Gone - 27,450 players
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 24,209 players
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
Imagine potentially weakening your console brand for this level of interest in your games. PC gamers don't really seem to care anymore for Playstation is games. Aside from Helldivers, even FF has more concurrent players.
24k concurrent users doesn't mean 30-40k sales. There's 24 hours in a day spread across different timezones. When it's nighttime in America it's the middle of the day in Asia for
example. It's also a Thursday it released, people have jobs and school etc.
"Imagine potentially weakening your console brand for this level of interest in your games"
The lowest game on this list is over 200% of what Indiana Jones achieved, and over 500% of what Hellblade 2 and Forza Motorsport achieved, and those games all released day one. So why do these companies do it then?
Games on PC, especially late ports, sell over time. God Of War has sold around 4m units for example, Ghost of Tsushima which only launched last year is just under 1m
Red Dead Redemption 2 all time peak player count on Steam 86k btw.
Why do they keep release ports of games to pc, with bugs and poor optimisation for pc hardware? Just don't port games, if your gonna do a crap job at it.