Report: BioWare Has Shrunk Down to Under 100 Employees - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

This week it was announced BioWare is undergoing a restructuring now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released and a core team works on the next Mass Effect game. The studio has worked over the last few months to move employees to other teams at Electronic Arts that had open roles.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has now reported BioWare has shrunk down to under 100 employees.

Schreier claims that "dozens" of BioWare employees were told they would temporarily be allocated to other Electronic Arts projects following the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. However, EA has now told the employees the transfers are permanent. It is reported several employees aren't pleased with this.

It is claimed BioWare will staff back up once the next Mass Effect gets further into production.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles