BioWare Restructuring as a Core Team Focuses on the Next Mass Effect - News

BioWare announced it is undergoing a restructuring now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released and a core team works on the next Mass Effect game.

The studio has worked over the last few months to move employees to other teams at Electronic Arts that had open roles.

"Today, we are turning towards the future and preparing for the next chapter in BioWare’s story," said BioWare General Manager Gary McKay. "As we announced in August 2023, we are changing how we build games to meet the needs of our upcoming projects and hold ourselves to the highest quality standards.

"Now that Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been released, a core team at BioWare is developing the next Mass Effect game under the leadership of veterans from the original trilogy, including Mike Gamble, Preston Watamaniuk, Derek Watts, Parrish Ley, and others.

"In keeping with our fierce commitment to innovating during the development and delivery of Mass Effect, we have challenged ourselves to think deeply about delivering the best experience to our fans. We are taking this opportunity between full development cycles to reimagine how we work at BioWare.

"Given this stage of development, we don’t require support from the full studio. We have incredible talent here at BioWare, and so we have worked diligently over the past few months to match many of our colleagues with other teams at EA that had open roles that were a strong fit.

"Today’s news will see BioWare become a more agile, focused studio that produces unforgettable RPGs. We appreciate your support as we build a new future for BioWare."

