Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Tops 4 Million Players

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in the latest earnings call with investors revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has surpassed four million players.

"We saw rave reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has already been played by more than four million people," said Nadella.

The game was the the second best-selling game for the week it launched in the US in terms of dollar sales. It debuted in third place on Steam, eighth place in Australia and New Zealand, and 20th place on the UK retail charts.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9, 2024. The game will also launch for the PlayStation in Spring 2025.

