Xbox Revenue Falls 7% Year-on-Year, Hardware Revenue Drops 29% - Sales

/ 308 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, which ended up December 31, 2024.

Xbox gaming revenue decreased by seven percent year-on-year to $6.58 billion. This is inline with the forecast, which expected a decline in the high single digits percent.

Xbox content & services revenue increased two percent compared to the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass. This is slightly better than the forecast, which expected sales to be flat.

Xbox hardware revenue fell 29 percent compared to a year ago. This is inline with expectations, which was to see a decline year-on-year.

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 23 percent year-over-year to $69.6 billion and net income was up 10 percent to $24.1 billion.

Stay tuned for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles