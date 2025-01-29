By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts for 2024

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 271 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. EA Sports College Football 25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Helldivers 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K25 HELLDIVERS 2
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Sea of Thieves
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
NBA 2K24 It Takes Two
Madden NFL 24 UFC 5
MLB The Show 24 ASTRO BOT
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH The Crew Motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ELDEN RING
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Phasmophobia
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cyberpunk 2077
ASTRO BOT Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Sea of Thieves Gran Turismo 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games 

US/Canada EU
Minecraft Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25
Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out
Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 24
theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest
Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Payback
Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Crew 2
The Forest Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts
A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K24 Fallout 4
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
STAR WARS Battlefront II Mortal Kombat X
Madden NFL 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II
Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games* 

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Pavlov
Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator
Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Metro Awakening Metro Awakening
Legendary Tales Swordsman VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
VALORANT Stumble Guys
Fall Guys Marvel Rivals
Rocket League Fall Guys
Apex Legends VALORANT
The First Descendant eFootball
MultiVersus Asphalt Legends Unite

