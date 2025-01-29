Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts for 2024 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. EA Sports College Football 25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Helldivers 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Grand Theft Auto V in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. Batman: Arkham Knight was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 HELLDIVERS 2 Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Sea of Thieves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 It Takes Two Madden NFL 24 UFC 5 MLB The Show 24 ASTRO BOT FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ELDEN RING Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Phasmophobia Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cyberpunk 2077 ASTRO BOT Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Sea of Thieves Gran Turismo 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25 Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 24 theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Payback Call of Duty: Black Ops III The Crew 2 The Forest Kingdom Come: Deliverance Need for Speed Payback Gang Beasts A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Fallout 4 Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two STAR WARS Battlefront II Mortal Kombat X Madden NFL 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Pavlov Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Among Us VR Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Metro Awakening Legendary Tales Swordsman VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League VALORANT Stumble Guys Fall Guys Marvel Rivals Rocket League Fall Guys Apex Legends VALORANT The First Descendant eFootball MultiVersus Asphalt Legends Unite

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

