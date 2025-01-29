PLAYISM Game Show Mini Set for January 30 - News

PLAYISM announced it will host the PLAYISM Game Show Mini showcase tomorrow, January 30 at 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET / 9:00 am UK / 5:00 pm JST. You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube here.

The showcase will feature upcoming games from PLAYISM, including multiple game announcements.

