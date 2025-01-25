Phil Spencer Wants Xbox to Win Based on Hardware Capabilities - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil in an interview with Gamertag Radio discussed the future of Xbox hardware, while Microsoft releases more of its games on other platforms like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

"I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware and how that fits into the choices that they want to make about where they want to play, and we want our hardware to win based on the hardware capabilities that we have," said Spencer (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I think the difference that we’ve seen in the last 20 years, and I think this is good because I come from building games, is it’s really games first, not platform first. Most of the games that you or I will talk about run across so many different platforms, and those are the games that are having success, those are the games at the top of the charts…

"I want to build a platform that services those creators, the creators that are trying to meet people on every screen."

He added, "Let’s say it: our own hardware, I think it’s fundamental about what Xbox is. It's not lost to me that ‘box’ is in the name of our brand. In the position that I’m in, I look at hardware as a critical part of what we do, but [we’re] not trying to gatekeep the games off of other places for the benefit of it.

"Let’s go build innovative hardware that people want to use to play, whether that’s in their hands, whether it’s on the television, or even other places,” he added.

"And I love our hardware team. I spent some time with them just this week [looking at] the roadmap that they have. I think we’re learning a lot from this. Like Steam Deck, and what does it mean for our games to be there? ROG Ally, Lenovo… what does Xbox mean on those platforms? I don’t think we’re tuned it perfectly yet, and I’ve spent a lot of time with the team on that, but I want to make progress there."

