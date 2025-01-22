Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Movie to Release in Theaters on March 19, 2027 - News

Sega and Paramount Pictures have announced the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, will release in theaters on March 19, 2027.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released in theaters on December 20, 2024 and has grossed $218.95 million at the domestic box office and $203.50 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie has earned over $422.45 million worldwide, which is more than the first two entries in the series earned.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $319.72 million worldwide, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned $405.42 million worldwide.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise has earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

