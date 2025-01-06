Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Franchise Tops $1 Billion at the Box Office - News

Sega and Paramount have announced the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise has earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

"The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise zooms past $1 billion at the global box office!" said the companies. "Thank you to the best fans in the world."

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie grossed $319,715,683 worldwide, the second movie grossed $405,421,518, and the third movie has so far grossed $336,308,000.

Woo-hoo! The Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise zooms past $1 billion at the global box office! Thank you to the best fans in the world 💙💛❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bf88J5etxt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) January 5, 2025

