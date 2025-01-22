Nintendo Switch 2 Animation Shows How to Remove the Joy-Cons - News

Nintendo last week officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 with the release of a first-look trailer.

A new video has been posted on the official Nintendo Switch 2 website that showcases a new animation on how to remove the new Joy-Cons from the main unit.

The animation shows there is a new button on the back of the Joy-Cons behind ZL and ZR. The button when pressed appears to disable the magnetic charge, allowing the Joy-Cons to be removed.

The Joy-Cons on the original Nintendo Switch were attached to the main unit using a rail system and had a small button that needed to be pressed in order to remove them.

The upcoming console will play exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will share more details at a later date.

Nintendo will be holding a series of Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on experiences around the world. This includes New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Toronto in North America, Paris, London, Milan, Berlin, Madrid, and Amsterdam in Europe, Melbourne in Oceania, and Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Taipei in Asia.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025 and the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

