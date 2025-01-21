Publisher NACON Expects Switch 2 to Launch Between April and September - News

French publisher NACON in a recent press release says they expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch between April and September of this year.

"The arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, for which NACON already has compatible games and a full range of accessories," said the publisher when discussing its first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which runs from April to September 2024.

The compatible games most likely refer to Nacon's Switch 1 games as Nintendo's next console is backwards compatible.

Nintendo in the first-look trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 said that some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025 and the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2. Visit the official Nintendo Switch 2 website here.

