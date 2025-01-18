Nintendo Says Switch 2 Backwards Compatibility is the 'Best Direction' for Consumers - News

Nintendo during the week officially announced the successor to the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company in a statement sent to Game File explained why the console is backwards compatible with Switch 1 games.

"Nintendo Switch is played by many consumers, and we decided that the best direction to take would be for consumers to be able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor to Nintendo Switch," said Nintendo.

"As a result of that thinking, Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date.

"We have nothing more to announce on this topic. For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, which will air on April 2, 2025."

Nintendo in the first-look trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 said that some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025. Visit the official Nintendo Switch 2 website here.

