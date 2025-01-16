PlayStation Cancels 2 Unannounced Games - News

Sony has reportedly cancelled two unannounced PlayStation games, according to a report by Bloomberg and confirmed by a Sony spokesperson.

The two games were live service and were in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. The studios won't be shut down.

The Sony spokesperson stated the games were cancelled "following a recent review" and PlayStation will continue to develop online and single player games.

"Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects," said the spokesperson.

It isn't known if the cancellations will lead to layoffs, however, Sony in a memo sent to staff said it's "working closely with Bend and Bluepoint to determine what are the next projects and plan to do everything we can to ensure there is minimal business impact."

Jason Schreier states Bluepoint Games was developing a live-service God of War game.

Sony has struggled getting live-service games off the ground. Sony quickly shut down Concord following its release and eventually closed down developer Firewalk. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Online was cancelled in December 2023 and a live service Twisted Metal game was reportedly cancelled.

Helldivers 2 is an exception to the live service troubles as the game was a smash hit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

