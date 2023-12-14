Naughty Dog Cancels The Last of Us Online Game - News

Naughty Dog announced The Last of Us Online has been cancelled.

The studio said this decision was made so it could focus on single-player narrative games instead of continuing work on this game and be forced to become solely a live service games oriented studio.

"We realize many of you have been anticipating news around the project that we’ve been calling The Last of Us Online," reads the update from Naughty Dog. "There’s no easy way to say this: We’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to stop development on that game.

"We know this news will be tough for many, especially our dedicated The Last of Us Factions community, who have been following our multiplayer ambitions ardently. We’re equally crushed at the studio as we were looking forward to putting it in your hands. We wanted to share with you some background of how we came to this decision.

"The multiplayer team has been in pre-production with this game since we were working on The Last of Us Part II – crafting an experience we felt was unique and had tremendous potential. As the multiplayer team iterated on their concept for The Last of Us Online during this time, their vision crystalized, the gameplay got more refined and satisfying, and we were enthusiastic about the direction in which we were headed.

"In ramping up to full production, the massive scope of our ambition became clear. To release and support The Last of Us Online we’d have to put all our studio resources behind supporting post launch content for years to come, severely impacting development on future single-player games. So, we had two paths in front of us: become a solely live service games studio or continue to focus on single-player narrative games that have defined Naughty Dog’s heritage.

"We are immensely proud of everyone at the studio that touched this project. The learnings and investments in technology from this game will carry into how we develop our projects and will be invaluable in the direction we are headed as a studio. We have more than one ambitious, brand new single player game that we're working on here at Naughty Dog, and we cannot wait to share more about what comes next when we’re ready."

A remastered version of The Last of Us Part II, titled The Last of Us Part II Remastered, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

