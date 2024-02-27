Report: Sony Cancels Twisted Metal Live Service Game - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is laying off about 900 employees in the US and Europe, which is about eight percent of its total workforce.

As part of the layoffs, PlayStation has cancelled a live service Twisted Metal game that was in development at UK-based first-party studio Firesprite, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Once source says the Twisted Metal game was in early development and had yet to be greenlit.

Despite some recent scuttlebutt suggesting that Twisted Metal was close to release, the game was in early development and wasn't yet greenlit, per source — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 27, 2024

Over 6,000 employees have been laid off this year in the video game industry.

