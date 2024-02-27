Report: Sony Cancels Twisted Metal Live Service Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 556 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is laying off about 900 employees in the US and Europe, which is about eight percent of its total workforce.
As part of the layoffs, PlayStation has cancelled a live service Twisted Metal game that was in development at UK-based first-party studio Firesprite, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Once source says the Twisted Metal game was in early development and had yet to be greenlit.
Despite some recent scuttlebutt suggesting that Twisted Metal was close to release, the game was in early development and wasn't yet greenlit, per source— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 27, 2024
Over 6,000 employees have been laid off this year in the video game industry.
Hopefully one day, I have 0 interest in live service games. But if any Sony ip deserves a live service game it's Twisted Metal...and Fat Princess bring back Fat Princess.
Very strange, it's already been years since we got reports of the project moving from Lucid games and we know a lot of devs hopped studios for it and yet it never left early dev?
Wasn't even greenlit? So just R&D? Seeing how the series does and wondering if it's possible for a new game. I'd welcome one as long as it's arcady like TM World Tour or Black.
It's a good day, when a live service game is canceled
How can a game like Twisted Metal, a multiplayer-focused franchise, be anything besides a live service?
Couch Co-Op/Multiplayer.
You can have that and still be a live service. I get that it's a dirty word, but live service just means the game receives consistent new content updates for months, if not years.
The business model of your live service is where things get dicey. You can have No Man's Sky which has zero microtransactions and multiple free expansions every year, or you can have Fortnite that is full of microtransactions and battle passes.