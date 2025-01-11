Rumor: Multiple Xbox Games Coming to PS5 and Switch 2, Including Halo MCC, Gears 1, and More - News

posted 2 hours ago

There are new rumors that Microsoft is planning to release multiple Xbox console exclusives on rival platforms like the PlayStation 5 and upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Insider NateTheHate in their latest podcast claims to have heard Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are coming to the PS5 and Switch 2, and has stated Microsoft plans to heavily support the successor to the Switch.

Windows Central has corroborated what NateTheHate has stated with their own sources and even revealed other possible games coming to other consoles.

The website claims "Hellblade 2, Age of Mythology, and potentially Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition are all also slated for PlayStation 5 this year too." However, they are unsure if they will release on the Switch 2.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Microsoft last year did release four Xbox console exclusives on rival platforms - Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 this Spring, while Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will launch day one on PS5.

