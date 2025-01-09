Footage for Splash Damage's Cancelled Transformers: Reactivate Has Appeared Online - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Splash Damage this week announced it had cancelled Transformers: Reactivate and a number of employees are at risk of being laid off.

Gameplay footage for the Transformers game, which uses Unreal Engine 5, has now appeared online.

Splash Damage earlier this week stated, "Today, we have some very difficult news to share, the decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate.

"This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

Splash Damage was founded in 2001 and acquired by Tencent in 2020.

