Splash Damage Cancels Transformers: Reactivate and Warns Staff of Potential Redundancies - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Splash Damage announced it has cancelled Transformers: Reactivate and a number of employees are at risk of being laid off.

"Today, we have some very difficult news to share, the decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate," said Splash Damage.

"This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy.

"This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion.

"Hasbro was an incredible and supportive partner throughout, and we hope to work with them again. To the many fans, your excitement and support helped keep us going.

"While not being able to see the game through to release is painful, having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more. We’re now focused on doing everything we can to support them through this tough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future.

"Thank you for your compassion and understanding."

Splash Damage was founded in 2001 and acquired by Tencent in 2020.

An update on Transformers: Reactivate. pic.twitter.com/jGkzZ0begd — Splash Damage (@splashdamage) January 8, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles