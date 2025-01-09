Xbox Developer_Direct Set for January 23 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Developer_Direct will return on January 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The Direct will feature four games coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass this year. Confirmed games include id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, and Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The fourth game will see the Direct "visit a surprise location to see another studio’s brand new game."

Read details on what to expect at the showcase below:

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage. In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Learn more during the full game reveal at Developer_Direct.

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games, the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, will share a deep dive on South of Midnight, a third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive will take us behind-the-scenes at their studio to shed some light on the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this debut studio’s incredible new RPG. The team will share more about the game’s creation and how they plan to deliver an incredible story in a gorgeous fantasy world.

