Bayonetta Origins Director Has Left PlatinumGames for Housemarque

Abebe Tinari, the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon director, has left PlatinumGames and has joined Returnal developer Housemarque. This is according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tinari worked at PlatinumGames from October 2013 to November 2024 and worked at Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Scalebound, Star Fox Guard, and Bayonetta 2.

He joined Housemarque in December 2024 as a lead game designer.

PlatinumGames this week in a statement as part of the 15th anniversary of Bayonetta has provided an update to fans. The studio is developing that games will "surprise and delight" fans.

"Moving forward, we will continue to take on new challenges to create games that surprise and delight our fans," said PlatinumGames at the time.

Hideki Kamiya left the studio in October 2023. He co-founded the company in October 2007 and directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101.

