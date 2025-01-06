PlatinumGames to 'Create Games that Surprise and Delight' - News

PlatinumGames in a statement as part of the 15th anniversary of Bayonetta has provided an update to fans. The studio is developing that games will "surprise and delight" fans.

"Thanks to everyone’s support, Bayonetta has now reached the 15th anniversary of its release," said the studio. "It is because of you, our fans, that we are able to celebrate this special milestone. Please let us use this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude!

"Since its inception, PlatinumGames has continued to push the boundaries of action games. In 2009, we were able to deliver a brand-new action experience with the release of Bayonetta, which is a title that we are still very proud of to this day.

"Over the past 15 years, we have been able to walk alongside Bayonetta and the series’ charming cast of characters. Bringing joy to so many people through Bayonetta has been an invaluable journey for us.

"Moving forward, we will continue to take on new challenges to create games that surprise and delight our fans. We look forward to your continued support of Bayonetta and PlatinumGames!"

Hideki Kamiya left the studio in October 2023. He co-founded the company in October 2007 and directed Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101.

