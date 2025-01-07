Sony Lowers Price for PS5 DualSense Edge Controller in Europe - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has cut the price for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller in Europe.

The controller released in January 2023 for $199.99 in the US, £209.99 in the UK, and €239.99 in Europe.

The price for the controller has been cut by £10 in the UK to £199.99, while it has dropped by €20 in Europe to €219.99. The price has remained the same in the US.

Sony has also announced PS5 accessories will be getting a new look in the Midnight Black Collection.

The PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will be available in Midnight Black on February 20, while pre-orders will open on January 16 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am PT.

