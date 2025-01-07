PS5 Accessories Midnight Black Collection Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PS5 accessories will be getting a new look in the Midnight Black Collection.

The PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will be available in Midnight Black on February 20, while pre-orders will open on January 16 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am PT.

Read details on the Midnight Black Collection below:

The latest PS5 accessories get a new look with the Midnight Black Collection – bringing the galaxy-inspired Midnight Black colorway to the PlayStation Portal remote player, DualSense Edge wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

These accessories perfectly complement the Midnight Black PS5 accessories already available, including the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console covers.

Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo. The Midnight Black design extends to the included charging case for Pulse Explore earbuds, charging hanger for Pulse Elite headset, and carrying case for DualSense Edge controller. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will also include a felt grey carrying case.

The new Midnight Black Collection will be available at the following recommended retail prices (RRP):

PlayStation Portal remote player – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Elite wireless headset – Midnight Black: 149.99 USD | 149.99 EURO | 129.99 GBP | 22,980 YEN

DualSense Edge wireless controller – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN (new DualSense Edge controller pricing in EURO and GBP also applies to the original white version)

The new Midnight Black collection launches on February 20, 2025, with pre-orders beginning on January 16 at 10am local time (10am ET in the U.S.) on direct.playstation.com. Participating retailers will also begin pre-orders starting January 16. Availability may vary by country/region, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.

