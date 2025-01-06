Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cost Over $700 Million and Sold 30 Million Units - Sales

A new court filing obtained by Game File has revealed the development budgets and sales figures for three Call of Duty titles.

Activision's current head of creative on the Call of Duty franchise Patrick Kelly revealed that three entries in the series released between 2015 and 2020 cost $450 million to over $700 million to develop over the lifecycle of the games.

2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops III cost over $450 million and has sold 43 million units.

"Treyarch developed the game over three years with a creative team of hundreds of people, and invested over $450 million in development costs over the game’s lifecycle," said Kelly.

2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cost over $640 million and has sold 41 million units.

"Infinity Ward developed the game over several years and has spent over $640 million in development costs throughout the game’s lifecycle," said Kelly.

2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost over $700 million and has sold 30 million units.

"Treyarch and Raven Software took years to create the game with a team of hundreds of creatives. They ultimately spent over $700 million in development costs over the game’s lifecycle," said Kelly.

The details were revealed by Kelly filed to court in California last month as part of Activision's response to a lawsuit against the company filed in May 2024 regarding the 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The lawsuit partially blames the school shooting that killed 19 students and two adults Activision's Call of Duty and Meta's Instagram. The survivors of the school shooting said the three Call of Duty games cited above were avidly played by the school shooter.

