Best DLC/Expansion of 2024

Regardless of title, "DLC" or "Expansion," everyone understands what they're all about: getting more of the thing you already like. Even if you've been satiated by the main game – be it MMO or a more modest endeavor – there's this natural yearning for more stuff that perhaps couldn't make the original deadline. Sometimes it's simply more content with some nuances, other times it's something that feels totally different. Unexpected, but enjoyable nonetheless. Regardless of where on that spectrum these finalists lie, one thing is certain: these were among the best 2024 had to offer.

The Shortlist:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Alan Wake II: Night Springs

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Splatoon 3: Side Order

The Runner-Up:

Alan Wake II: Night Springs

One moment you're with Alan Wake and Saga Anderson on their connected journey of rewriting reality to save those they love. The next, you're traveling through another dimension – a dimension of sight, sound, and mind. Three familiar faces star in this expansion but not as who you'd expect. The inherent illogic of the multiverse reaches new heights, even by Remedy's standards, as these heroes fight against the darkness in their own unique ways. Not all of it makes perfect sense, but that's part of the joy when traveling through… Night Springs.

The Winner:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Look, we all knew this was coming. Just like with our 2022 and 2023 choices, everyone and their pet knew this would be a lock. Hell, Shadow of the Erdtree made history by being the first expansion to be nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024. But that wasn't without controversy. After all, Supreme Pontiff Doritius Maximus VII & his inner circle were giving one less opportunity for a new game released in 2024.

Even though I also lean against the decision in hindsight, there's something to be said about FromSoftware making history. For one, the sheer amount of new content dwarfs several of the most highly-rated 2024 titles; plus, some of Erdtree ranks among the best Souls-like content ever produced. Whether it's new lore, new dungeons, new gameplay refinements, new bosses, or whatever else, Elden Ring's return ranks among last year's biggest highlights.

