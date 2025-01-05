Naughty Dog Founder: Selling to Sony 'Was the Right Call' - News

Naughty Dog co-founder Andrew Gavin in a post on LinkedIn (via VideoGamesChronicle) doesn't regret selling the studio to Sony as it meant resources to make the best possible games.

"In the early 80s games cost less than $50,000 each to make," said Gavin. "By the time we got to Jak and Daxter, the budget busted the $15 million mark.

"Selling to Sony wasn’t just about securing a financial future for Naughty Dog. It was about giving the studio the resources to keep making the best games possible, without being crushed by the weight of skyrocketing costs and the paralyzing fear that one slip would ruin it all. "Looking back, it was the right call."

Naughty Dog last month announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for the PlayStation 5. It is directed by Neil Druckmann and has been in development since 2020.

The studio was founded in 1984 and was acquired by Sony in 2001.

