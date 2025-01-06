Best Action Game of 2024 - Article

Not every genre came to play in 2024, but action certainly did. It delivered several high-quality games covering a variety of play styles: action-platforming, beat-'em-up, hack-and-slash, etc. For those looking for a spiritual successor to Goemon, Good-Feel delivered the goods with the brawling platformer Bakeru. For millennials searching for that nostalgia fix, Digital Eclipse brought Power Rangers back into the spotlight with the co-op belt-scroller Rita's Rewind. For those craving more Souls-like, deflection-based gameplay, Red Candle Games produced an action-platformer even Sekiro diehards could respect. And for those asking what fills the void after Nier: Automata, Shift Up offered a possible answer in Stellar Blade.

The Shortlist:



Bakeru

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Nine Sols

Stellar Blade

The Runner-Up:

Nine Sols

Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games describes Nine Sols as a "2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat." But that tells only part of the story. Yes, its combat framework, focused heavily on reading enemy tells, timing deflections perfectly, and redirecting accumulated energy — all in split seconds, mind you — is brilliant. But so too are its nimble controls; its powerful, dark story of revenge; its rich, evocative hand-drawn art; and its inventive "Taopunk" aesthetic.

The Winner:



Stellar Blade

Few titles are as ravishing as Stellar Blade. Whether artistically, graphically, or mechanically, the game has a way of capturing your attention and keeping you spellbound. With imagery both beautiful and horrible, haunting post-apocalyptic production design, a mysterious narrative filled with provocative characters, and combat so fast and razor-sharp you just might cut yourself on your DualSense, it's everything you could hope for in a high-octane action game.

