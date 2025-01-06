By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close

Best Fighting Game of 2024

by Chinh Tran, posted January 6th

Best Shooter of 2024

by Lee Mehr, posted January 5th

Best Platformer of 2024

by Craig S, posted January 5th

2024 in Review: Winners and Losers

by Taneli Palola, posted December 31st
Best Action Game of 2024

Best Action Game of 2024 - Article

by Evan Norris , posted 6 hours ago / 629 Views

Not every genre came to play in 2024, but action certainly did. It delivered several high-quality games covering a variety of play styles: action-platforming, beat-'em-up, hack-and-slash, etc. For those looking for a spiritual successor to Goemon, Good-Feel delivered the goods with the brawling platformer Bakeru. For millennials searching for that nostalgia fix, Digital Eclipse brought Power Rangers back into the spotlight with the co-op belt-scroller Rita's Rewind. For those craving more Souls-like, deflection-based gameplay, Red Candle Games produced an action-platformer even Sekiro diehards could respect. And for those asking what fills the void after Nier: Automata, Shift Up offered a possible answer in Stellar Blade.

   

The Shortlist:

     

Bakeru

    

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

    

Nine Sols

   

Stellar Blade

    

      

    

    

The Runner-Up:

Nine Sols

Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games describes Nine Sols as a "2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired deflection-focused combat." But that tells only part of the story. Yes, its combat framework, focused heavily on reading enemy tells, timing deflections perfectly, and redirecting accumulated energy — all in split seconds, mind you — is brilliant. But so too are its nimble controls; its powerful, dark story of revenge; its rich, evocative hand-drawn art; and its inventive "Taopunk" aesthetic.

    

     

     

The Winner:

Stellar Blade

 

Few titles are as ravishing as Stellar Blade. Whether artistically, graphically, or mechanically, the game has a way of capturing your attention and keeping you spellbound. With imagery both beautiful and horrible, haunting post-apocalyptic production design, a mysterious narrative filled with provocative characters, and combat so fast and razor-sharp you just might cut yourself on your DualSense, it's everything you could hope for in a high-octane action game.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.