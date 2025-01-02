Tango Gameworks Has Rebranded - News

It was announced in August 2024 publisher Krafton would be acquiring Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi Rush IP from Xbox.

At the time the publisher said it is working with Xbox and ZeniMax "to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects."

Tango Gameworks has announced it has been rebranded to Tango Gameworks Inc. as it joins Krafton.

"Tango Gameworks has been reborn as Tango Gameworks Inc., proudly joining Krafton Inc.," said the studio in an update. "We're excited to continue crafting games that bring joy to players around the world.



"Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this new journey!"

