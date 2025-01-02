SNK Opens New Studio to Develop Fighting Games - News

/ 383 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

SNK announced it has opened a new studio - KOF Studio - that will focus on developing fighting games.

"To coincide with the 30th anniversary of The King of Fighters, we are happy to announce the establishment of KOF Studio!" announced SNK. "KOF Studio will proudly carry on the 30-year legacy of SNK fighting games while also bringing forth a new revolution!

"We'll continue to share new info regarding SNK fighting games, so follow us to stay updated!"

Visit the official KOF Studio website here.

🎊 KOF 30th Anniversary Project Part 30 🎊



To coincide with the 30th anniversary of THE KING OF FIGHTERS, we are happy to announce the establishment of KOF Studio!

KOF Studio will proudly carry on the 30-year legacy of SNK fighting games while also bringing forth a new… pic.twitter.com/VgSsWnn0bK — KOF STUDIO (@KOFstudio_en) December 29, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles