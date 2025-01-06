Best Fighting Game of 2024 - Article

As these games wrestled, jostled, and brawled to stand out in an increasingly crowded space, gamers had no shortage of options when it came to fighters. The shortlisted nominees prove the genre is as competitive as it has ever been in 2024.

Bandai Namco took the Budokai Tenkaichi series to new heights with the release of Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero. The same company also unleashed Tekken 8, continuing the series' intense combat mechanics for gamers to master. Arc System Works gave us one final installment of the Under Night In-Birth series, in the form of [Sys: Celes]. And finally 2K Games gave wrestling fans WWE 2K24, which further refined the long-running series' mechanics.

The Shortlist:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth [Sys: Celes]

WWE 2K24

The Runner-Up:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero once again proved that Budokai Tenkaichi packs some serious punch and should be a strong consideration for not just serious Dragon Ball fans, but devoted fighting game fans as well. With nearly 200 useable characters, a new Custom mode, and the ability to relive and alter key moments from the anime, Dragon Ball: Sparkling! Zero just about made it to the top of the fighting game list in 2024.

The Winner:

Tekken 8

After a nine year hiatus, Bandai Namco brought Tekken back in a big way in 2024. Featuring impressive graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5, new combat mechanics that rewarded aggressive play, a slew of online and offline modes, and a campaign that continues the series' story, Tekken 8 is not to be missed by fighting fans. The Tekken series has always been among the top fighting game series since the very first game and Bandai Namco has shown why once again, making Tekken 8 the Best Fighting Game of 2024.

