Mouthwashing Sales Top 300,000 Units

Publisher CRITICAL REFLEX and developer Wrong Organ announced the horror game, Mouthwashing, has sold over 300,000 units.

"300,000 copies sold and counting!" said the developer. "Here's to everyone who shares our passion for oral hygiene! Cheers!

"To be honest with all of you, this is a milestone we never anticipated passing. More than a quarter-million copies sold – that’s an achievement we would make jokes about. And now that we are here, seriously, we can’t thank you enough for making this happen."

View a trailer of the game below:

Mouthwashing released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

