Bandai Namco to Release Tales of Remasters 'Fairly Consistently' - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Tales of series producer Yusuke Tomizawa speaking during the Tales of Series 30th Anniversary Project Special Broadcast revealed the plan is to release remastered versions of Tales of games "fairly consistently."

Tomizawa said Bandai Namco intends to "provide [remastered Tales of titles] fairly consistently" and "intends to continue doing so as much as possible."

A team dedicated to remastering the Tales of franchise has been established, and they are seriously working on it.

The next remaster, Tales of Graces f Remastered, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 17, 2025.

Thanks, Gematsu.

