Capcom is 'Focusing on Re-Activating Dormant IPs' - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Capcom at The Game Awards on Thursday announced it is reviving two of its older IPs. This includes a sequel to Okami and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

The company in a press release posted on its investor relations page said it is working on reviving older IPs that haven't had a new release in a while.

"In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently," said Capcom.

"The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Capcom has a variety of IPs that haven't seen a recent release including Dino Crisis and Mega Man.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles