Game Boy's Tetris DX and NES's Tetris Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy game, Tetris DX, has been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app. This is alongside the previously announced Nintendo Entertainment System game, Tetris, which was also added today.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The puzzle classic returns in color!

Puzzle fans rejoice! The all-time puzzle favorite has returned! Tetris DX has everything you need to satisfy your puzzle appetite. Play MARATHON, the classic Tetris game. Try your hand at ULTRA or 40 LINES, two Tetris games with a twist. The VS. game will have you playing for hours!

If that’s not enough, Tetris DX is fully compatible with the new Game Boy Color system! With the Game Link cable, you can exchange saved information from one system to another! That’s right, battery-backed memory saves up to three game files. Now your high scores will live on forever!

Features:

Play in brilliant color on the new Game Boy Color!

Two-player simultaneous play!

Battery-backed memory saves up to three game files!

Transfer saved information from one Game Boy system to another with the Game Link cable!

