NES's Tetris to be Added to Nintendo Switch Online on December 12 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo Entertainment System game, Tetris, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online on December 12.

A puzzle classic returns!



Tetris® for NES comes to Nintendo Switch Online on 12/12! pic.twitter.com/TIhj7Uq2Mo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 3, 2024

Read details on the game below:

The Soviet game sensation!

Your pulse quickens. Beams, boxes, zig-zags, and “L” shaped building blocks drop relentlessly down a narrow passage.

You quickly spin, shift, and align the shapes then slide them in for a perfect fit.

It’s challenging and the pace is demanding. But satisfaction comes as you position each block neatly into place.

Start at new heights for a tougher contest. Pick the music and set your pace from 20 progressive skill levels.

