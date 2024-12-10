Life is Strange Developer Deck Nine Games Hit With More Layoffs - News

Deck Nine Games, the developer of the Life is Strange franchise, announced it has laid off a number of employees.

Today, we are sad to share the news that we must say goodbye to some of our talented team members," said Deck Nine CEO Mark Lyons via LinkedIn.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and reflects the challenging times many companies in our industry are currently facing. We are extremely grateful to every individual who has dedicated their hard work, passion and commitment to making transformative entertainment with us.

"To those of you leaving the studio due to these changes, thank you for sharing your talents with us. We are proud of what we were able to accomplish together and we are committed to supporting you in this transition in any way we can.

"To the community, we ask for your support and understanding during this difficult time."

The studio already laid off 20 percent of its staff earlier this year.

