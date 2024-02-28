Life is Strange: True Colors Developer Deck Nine Games Lays Off 20% of Staff - News

Deck Nine Games announced it has made the decision to lay off 20 percent of its staff.

"Like many others in the games industry right now, Deck Nine has been affected by the game industry’s worsening market conditions," said the developer via Twitter.

"Today we made the difficult decision to lay off 20% of our staff. These people are amazing, talented, and awesome developers. They have made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games and we did not take this decision lightly. Please hire these people if you can, they’re amazing."

The studio is best known for developing The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Life is Strange: Before The Storm.

There have been over 7,000 employees laid off in the video game industry in 2024, according to game developer Farhan Noor who keeps track of all the layoffs in the industry on videogameslayoffs.com.

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it is laying off eight percent of its staff or about 900 employees. Studios in the US and Europe have been impacted by the layoffs.

Supermassive Games, the British-based developer best known for developing Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, this week also announced it is laying off around 90 employees.

