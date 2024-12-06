The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily Releases in Spring 2025 for PC - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developers WSS playground, oneoreight, and Alliance Arts announced the turn-based stratergy game, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, will launch for PC via Steam in spring 2025.

Story

Duchess Scarlet, who was not obedient to the closed and suppressed Empire and refused to follow the custom or values of the aristocracy was falsely accused of regicide, the killing of the King.

The fate of death is saved in the form of Lily from the Republic, and the state of the art warship "Stream Airship."

The Scarlet army was without allies or followers, but by weaponizing the technology to Streaming, which was brought by Lily, she recruits enemy generals.

The story which began from Scarlet's desparation and Lily's ulterior motives, leads to a broad revolution cast on the Empire. She will go down in history as, The Great Villainess.

A Turn-based Strategy Game

A strategy game where you control the rebellion lead by the Villainess.

Conquer a continent drawn in voxel-based art and defeat the Imperial Kingdom.

Control the crowd with "Streaming"

With the aerial warship only your allies can use, you can control the battlefield through streaming.

By instigating and distracting, you can secure routes to proceed and cover better grounds for battle.

Capture commanders and boost your army

By using the capture skill on the enemy commanders, you can convert them to your ally.

At the beginning, there is a vast difference in the power of the armies, it is crucial to utilize even your foes.

Converse with your allies and bond with them

Each of your allied units have unique episodes, and you are able increase trust amongst them through conversations.

The perks of increased trust leads to stronger units and sometimes new abilities.

